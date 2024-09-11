New England governors, Eastern Canadian premiers to collaborate on clean energy

New England governors and Eastern Canadian premiers ended a two-day summit in Boston with an agreement to collaborate on cheaper, cleaner and more reliable energy on Tuesday.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, who hosted the meeting, said the agreement includes a focus on developing offshore wind energy.

“The goal is to achieve true energy independence and save money for our residents and businesses,” she said.

Connecticut did not participate in a significant procurement of offshore wind energy made by Massachusetts and Rhode Island last week, but Healey said the state is still involved.

“We have collaborations with Maine, collaborations with Vermont, collaborations with Connecticut. And we have ongoing collaborations and work streams with the Canadian provinces,” she said.

Massachusetts has the largest utility-scale offshore wind farm in the country.

Connecticut also has an offshore wind farm, but opponents have argued that the energy it produces is too expensive.