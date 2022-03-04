Construction begins on ship to aid in Long Island wind power construction

Port Jefferson will be the home of the first American-made ship to aid in the construction of wind turbines planned to be built off the coast of Long Island. Construction of the ship started this month.

The vessel, ECO EDISON, is being built at major port facilities operator Edison Chouest Offshore located in Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida. Parts for the first American-made offshore wind vessel will be manufactured across 12 states.

The ship will be over 260 feet long and capable of housing 60 crew members. It would serve as an operation and maintenance base for several offshore wind projects around Long Island.

The shipbuilding is in partnership with energy companies Ørsted and Eversource, an arrangement approved to develop New York’s first offshore wind farm and the nation’s second.

When finished, ECO EDISON will be docked at the developers offshore wind hub planned for the Village of Port Jefferson on Long Island’s north shore.