Melanie Formosa

Melanie FormosaIntern
Melanie is the lead copy editor and news editor at The Stony Brook Press, an intern at WSHU and is the news director and head vinyl librarian at WUSB 90.1 & 107.3 FM. There she hosts her own radio show and is establishing a news department. Melanie is also the research manager of a grant-winning environmental humanities project, the secretary of the Society of Professional Journalists campus chapter and she holds a 4.0 GPA.
A nearly $224 million sewer project will reduce nitrogen pollution and expand economic development by eliminating about 1,890 cesspools and septic systems in the Mastic-Shirley area of Long Island. Still, environmentalists want more.