Melanie Formosa

Melanie is the lead copy editor and news editor at The Stony Brook Press, an intern at WSHU and is the news director and head vinyl librarian at WUSB 90.1 & 107.3 FM. There she hosts her own radio show and is establishing a news department. Melanie is also the research manager of a grant-winning environmental humanities project, the secretary of the Society of Professional Journalists campus chapter and she holds a 4.0 GPA.