© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Sale of waters off Long Island opens nearly a half million acres for wind development

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 1, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST
windfarm_appeterdejong_170126.jpg
Peter Dejong
/
AP

The sale of federal waters between New Jersey and Long Island made history as the highest-grossing competitive offshore energy lease sale in the U.S.

Last week’s sale offered 488,000 acres in the New York Bight for potential wind energy development. Winning bids from six companies totaled over $4 billion, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Officials said the sale is a milestone in the Biden administration’s goal to produce 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management initially wanted to reserve 1.7 million acres for projects in the New York Bight, but that was reduced after talks with the commercial fishing industry, tribes and key stakeholders.

The leases will have to go through an audit by the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission before anything can be finalized.

Tags

Long Island News wind energyLong IslandSabrina Garone
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone