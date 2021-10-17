-
Connecticut's attorney general wants leadership of the video app TikTok to meet with educators and parents in the state.This comes after New Britain High…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wants to hold social media giants more accountable. New Yorkers seem to like their new governor. Are gun makers…
Connecticut is one of 24 blue states that have filed legal briefs in support of the U.S. Justice Department challenge to Texas's anti-abortion law. Top…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong told Sacred Heart University students that there needs to be a review of federal law to hold Facebook, Twitter…
Two fertility clinics and a couple of physician management firms accused of price fixing have reached a $1.6 million settlement with Connecticut,…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said residents are paying too much for electricity. He filed a brief this week with the Public Utilities…
Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo and Attorney General William Tong urged state regulators to reject health insurance rate hikes for next year.…
Purdue Pharma may be able to pay up to $29 million dollars in bonuses this year. That’s if a judge approves a bankruptcy settlement plan for the…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said he wants to know why a bank merger could result in hundreds of layoffs — after bank leaders told state…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said at least 85% of the money from a settlement with several pharmaceutical companies will go to fighting the…