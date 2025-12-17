Hyundai, Kia to provide free fix for cars without anti-theft devices

Hyundai and Kia have agreed to provide a free hardware fix for owners of their vehicles that lack industry-standard anti-theft devices.

It’s part of an agreement reached with the auto manufacturers by a 36-state coalition, including New York and led by Connecticut.

“We urge everyone who owns a Hyundai and Kia to figure out whether you are eligible, if this is something you need done to your car and get to your dealer as soon as possible," Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said.

Owners have one year to get the work done.

The states had accused Kia and Hyundai of selling millions of cars between 2011 and 2022 that were easy to steal because the cars were not equipped with industry-standard engine immobilizer anti-theft technology.

“The cars that have already been sold and are on the road that don’t have engine immobilizer technology, we are now requiring Hyundai and Kia to provide a free zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protector,” Tong said.

The agreement also requires Hyundai and Kia to pay $4.5 million in restitution to eligible consumers whose cars were damaged by thieves. Additionally, $4.5 million will be allocated to the states to cover the investigation costs.

The manufacturers also agreed to equip all future vehicles sold in the U.S. with industry-standard immobilizers.