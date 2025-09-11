Tong launches inquiry into WNBA over CT Sun sale

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D) has begun an inquiry into the WNBA, saying he has concerns about the league interfering with attempts to sell the Connecticut Sun.

“I hear they're blocking a sale to a Connecticut-based owner, and for what it's worth, a Boston-based owner,” Tong said. “I'm concerned that they're doing so in a manner that might be anti-competitive and may violate state and federal laws.”

The Mohegan tribe, which has owned the team since 2003, is reportedly considering four options: selling the Sun for $325 million to the league, finding a buyer in Boston, finding a buyer in Hartford or selling a minority stake to the state.

However, the league, which has to approve the sale, doesn’t seem to be happy with those options. They want to buy the Sun for $75 million less than what the tribe is asking, and they don’t seem to want the team moving to Boston or Hartford.

Tong sent a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert asking for a series of documents, including: a copy of the WNBA, LLC Operating Agreement; the WNBA Membership Agreement between Team and WNBA; the WNBA Operating Manual; all other WNBA League Rules and Regulations; and copies of all valuations of the Team, including but not limited to any appraisal, offer and/or expression of interest.

He also requested a meeting about the potential sale with the league.

“What I'm doing today is asking questions,” Tong said. “I need more information so I can properly assess what's happening here, and whether the WNBA has the legal right to do what it's doing, and what the legal rights and responsibilities are of the league, the team, and the state of Connecticut.”

Connecticut officials at all levels of government have been involved in trying to keep the Sun in Connecticut.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) is threatening an antitrust lawsuit. On Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont (D) said he was open to using money from the state’s pension fund to buy a stake in the team.

“Our state is the epicenter and heart of women’s basketball and a dominant force in the sport,” Tong said. “There would be no WNBA—and no worldwide growth in the popularity of women’s basketball—without the players, coaches, and dedicated fanbase in and from Connecticut.”