CT receives $64 million in Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST
Pills spill in an arrangement photo of prescription Oxycodone in New York.
Mark Lennihan
/
AP
Pills spill in an arrangement photo of prescription Oxycodone in New York.

The state of Connecticut will get $64 million from Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family for their role in the opioid crisis.

It's part of a $7.4 billion settlement announced by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday.

Connecticut’s settlement money will be used for opioid treatment and prevention, and to give direct support to victims and their families, said Attorney General William Tong.

"But no amount of money and justice will make whole the lives lost and families destroyed by the Sackler Family and Purdue Pharma’s craven pursuit of profit," Tong said.

Tong is one of 55 attorneys general across the country, including New York, who sued Purdue and the Sackler family for their role in the opioid crisis.

The funds will be distributed over the next 15 years. Connecticut will get a majority of its $64 million share of the multi-billion-dollar settlement over the next eight years.
Connecticut News William TongPurdue PharmaSackler FamilyOpioidOpioid Crisisopioid abuse
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
