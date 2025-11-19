CT receives $64 million in Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement

The state of Connecticut will get $64 million from Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family for their role in the opioid crisis.

It's part of a $7.4 billion settlement announced by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday.

Connecticut’s settlement money will be used for opioid treatment and prevention, and to give direct support to victims and their families, said Attorney General William Tong.

"But no amount of money and justice will make whole the lives lost and families destroyed by the Sackler Family and Purdue Pharma’s craven pursuit of profit," Tong said.

Tong is one of 55 attorneys general across the country, including New York, who sued Purdue and the Sackler family for their role in the opioid crisis.

The funds will be distributed over the next 15 years. Connecticut will get a majority of its $64 million share of the multi-billion-dollar settlement over the next eight years.