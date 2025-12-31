Tong sued the Trump administration 45 times in 2025

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong sued the Trump administration a total of 45 times in 2025.

Tong has filed or joined lawsuits against the administration over things like SNAP, Head Start, offshore wind, funding for Planned Parenthood and more.

In most cases, litigation is still pending.

Tong has been successful — at least for now — in cases to protect birthright citizenship, block broad federal funding freezes, and stop major cuts to the National Institute of Health.

Tong, who is one of the state’s most outspoken Trump critics, has faced pushback from Connecticut Republicans who argue he should focus on more state-specific issues.

He acknowledged the criticism in a year-end letter to Connecticut residents.

“To those who say we’re overreaching because we’re yet to see widespread destruction of Connecticut programs and jobs -- that’s because we are the firewall,” Tong said. “There is one reason that Trump has yet to completely dismantle our state, and that is because we are suing, we are succeeding, and we’re not going to stop.”

The Trump administration has won cases that allowed them to fire probationary federal employees, fire Department of Education staff, and get rid of National Science Foundation grants to support women and people of color in STEM.

In multiple of those cases, temporary rulings are in place while litigation or appeals are pending.