-
The Bridgeport City Council in Connecticut has authorized a $395 million state-required upgrade to its worn out wastewater system.Council members say the…
-
Scientists at Yale took a look at the diet of tadpoles in suburban ponds, and they made a discovery that – fair warning – is a bit gross. It turns out…
-
East Hampton has become the first town in Suffolk County to require low-nitrogen septic systems in all new buildings. It’s one of two laws passed to help…
-
A group of state lawmakers is teaming up with environmental groups to ask Governor Cuomo’s administration to ban the use of wastewater from hydrofracking…
-
Environmental scientists say that almost three-quarters of Suffolk County homes use a septic system. But what happens when that wastewater goes down the…
-
Politicians and environmentalists have long attributed Long Island’s degrading water quality to excessive nitrogen in the groundwater. Suffolk County…
-
Long Island officials say that the Island has a serious wastewater problem. But what makes the water so dangerous?When household wastewater leaks into the…