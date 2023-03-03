'First flush' marks Westhampton Beach's new sewer system

The Village of Westhampton Beach unveiled its new sewer connection that will protect water quality and boost local business growth.

Standing over an open manhole, officials marked Friday’s ceremony with a “first flush” outside of the Westhampton Free Library.

J.D. Allen / WSHU Westhampton Beach Village Mayor Maria Moore.

Westhampton Beach Village Mayor Maria Moore said the first phase of the sewer project would reduce the amount of nitrogen pollution entering Moneyboque Bay by 5,000 pounds each year.

“It's a 24% reduction,” Moore said. “We knew that this was an important project and we had to get it done.”

Wastewater from the village’s downtown and two housing complexes will flow over two miles up the road to Suffolk County’s wastewater treatment plant at Frances S. Gabreski Airport. The village also paid $1.8 million in 2018 to expand the capacity of the sewage plant by 50% to handle the excess.

The project cost approximately $16 million and was funded by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Suffolk County, and Community Preservation Fund dollars from the Town of Southampton, and village surplus.

“And to know what an impact it’s going to have, not just for the residents and the citizens here in Westhampton Beach, but for water quality across the East End,” said State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele, Jr.

Reducing nitrogen pollution from local waterways helps prevent explosive algal blooms that result in devastating fish kills and shellfish die-offs the region has experienced in recent years.

The sewer project not only benefits the water quality, but officials hope it will also bring more restaurants, housing and other businesses to the village’s main street.

“You are also creating opportunities for economic development and growth and downtown revitalization and help for small business owners,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. “That is an incredible thing and that is why this is such an important day and why it's a historic day.”

“It matters now, and it matters for the future,” Bellone added.