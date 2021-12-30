Suffolk County, Huntington invest in sewer project near LIRR station

The Town of Huntington and Suffolk County officials announced a $44 million project on Wednesday to bring sewers to a downtown area, south of the Long Island Rail Road station. The town will use federal coronavirus relief funding to match the county’s wastewater treatment fund contribution.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said installing sewers will bring new jobs and businesses to a low-income part of town.

“There is something that holds back revitalization of the downtown here in Huntington Station and that is the lack of sewer infrastructure,” he said. “This has been a problem that we have recognized for many years now.”

In addition to bringing jobs, officials said the project will improve the environment by reducing the number of cesspools. Old septic systems are the leading contributor to nitrogen pollution in nearby waterways.

“This critical infrastructure initiative will encourage investment and economic development in Huntington Station, south of the train tracks,” Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said. “The lack of sewers south of the train tracks has held back investment in Huntington Station for decades.”

The project will break ground in early 2024.

As part of the 2022 budget, Bellone included an additional $125 million for similar wastewater treatment projects in Suffolk County.