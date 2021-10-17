-
The Connecticut Department of Transportation has been awarded $450,000 from the federal government to install voice-activated ticket vending machines at…
Riders of Connecticut’s CT Rail and Shore Line East commuter railroads are being asked to help shape their future.The state Department of Transportation…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said the state will meet the federal deadline to install Positive Train Control on all its commuter rail lines.Positive…
Commuters on the Hartford Rail Line between Springfield, Mass., and New Haven, Conn., will be able to catch a train earlier starting Monday morning.Trains…
The Metropolitan Transit Authority began testing Positive Train Control on two of its major lines this week.Positive Train Control is a technology…
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says the MTA is facing its greatest challenge in decades. In a report released today, DiNapoli says the MTA has…
The recently launched commuter rail service linking Hartford and New Haven with Springfield, Massachusetts, is forecasted to reach its first year…
Commuters on the Hartford Line train from New Haven to Springfield can now bring their bikes and go to the bathroom onboard.The Federal Railroad…
Connecticut Rail is set to launch its commuter service between New Haven and Springfield this weekend, but now, the Federal Railroad Administration says…
This week the new Hartford Line commuter rail will link Springfield, Massachusetts, to New Haven, Connecticut, and cities in between. For less than $16,…