Malloy: Positive Train Control Installed On All Conn. Commuter Lines

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said the state will meet the federal deadline to install Positive Train Control on all its commuter rail lines.

Positive Train Control, or PTC, uses GPS to stop a train that is going too fast or enters a section of track where there are workers or another train.

Malloy said it has been installed on the Connecticut portion of Metro-North’s New Haven Line, which the state owns, as well as on the Hartford Line and on the Shoreline East, both of which are owned by Amtrak.

PTC will be fully operational on the Hartford Line and Shoreline East by the end of the month.

While the equipment is fully installed on Metro-North’s New Haven line in Connecticut, it is not yet fully operational. The MTA, which runs the railroad, has received an extension after meeting several milestones.