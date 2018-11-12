© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Hartford Line Service Expands This Week

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published November 12, 2018 at 11:54 AM EST
hartfordline_fbhl_180613.jpg
CTrail
/
Facebook

Commuters on the Hartford Rail Line between Springfield, Mass., and New Haven, Conn., will be able to catch a train earlier starting Monday morning.

Trains will leave 15 minutes earlier in the 5:00 a.m. hour from now on. Commuters should then be able to transfer to Metro-North trains that will get into New York City by 9 a.m.

Connecticut’s Department of Transportation is adding a new trip between Hartford and Springfield starting Monday, too, thanks to the opening of a second track between Hartford and Windsor.

The service has been so popular that the DOT has had to ask Amtrak for more trains in order to lessen overcrowding.

Tags

Connecticut NewsTransportationConnecticutTrains
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
