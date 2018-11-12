Hartford Line Service Expands This Week

Commuters on the Hartford Rail Line between Springfield, Mass., and New Haven, Conn., will be able to catch a train earlier starting Monday morning.

Trains will leave 15 minutes earlier in the 5:00 a.m. hour from now on. Commuters should then be able to transfer to Metro-North trains that will get into New York City by 9 a.m.

Connecticut’s Department of Transportation is adding a new trip between Hartford and Springfield starting Monday, too, thanks to the opening of a second track between Hartford and Windsor.

The service has been so popular that the DOT has had to ask Amtrak for more trains in order to lessen overcrowding.