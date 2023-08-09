Connecticut purchases 60 train cars for Hartford and New Haven lines

Sixty new commuter railroad cars will be on Connecticut’s tracks soon.

Officials say they will promote public transit on the Hartford and New Haven lines.

The new cars will cost the state $315 million. They will be equipped with Wi-Fi, charging ports, bicycle storage areas and foldable workstation tables. They will also feature easy access for passengers using wheelchairs and walking aids.

“Having a modernized transit system with safe, comfortable and convenient access to work, home and fun is essential to attracting the kind of businesses and workforce talent we need to grow good-paying jobs and remain economically competitive,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Connecticut is the home of the busiest rail line in the nation, and the purchase of these new rail cars continues our efforts to deliver better and more reliable service for commuters.”

Each one will be able to travel more than 1,000 miles a day and operate continuously.

The new cars, which were purchased from French company Alstom, are expected to begin running in 2026.