What do Connecticut commuters want from public transit? Tell the state

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has launched a new initiative, TransitCX, to find out what residents want from their public transit in the state.

“We will take feedback from people. Maybe you know don’t use public transportation but want to and have comments regarding what would make them use public transportation,” said Alicia Leite, the state’s customer experience transportation supervising planner. “And in areas where there’s not robust public transportation service, we certainly want to hear from those individuals to hear what they are looking for.”

Leite said the state is looking at what services they provide and what else might be needed in the future as use of their services has changed through the pandemic. She said much has changed since COVID-19.

“Since the pandemic public transportation is going through this shift. We have individuals who are teleworking. We have individuals that have needed us throughout the pandemic. And also changing travel patterns,” Leite said. “So, we really want to take a look at what we are providing to meet the needs of our customers. And then we’re going to take all of that information and create this vision. So, what do we envision public transportation to look like in our near future?

The state will be holding pop-up events at transportation hubs across Connecticut until early fall to discuss bus, rail, paratransit, and dial-a-ride services.