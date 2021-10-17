-
Ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and the former head of his anti-corruption unit asked a judge to postpone their terms in prison during…
-
Former Suffolk County District Attorney Tom Spota and his top aide, Chris McPartland, were each sentenced to five years in prison for their parts in…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned. A former Suffolk County DA sentenced to five years in prison, plus the latest on mask mandates in Connecticut.
-
A federal judge has refused to throw out the guilty verdicts in the corruption case against former Suffolk County District Attorney Tom Spota and his top…
-
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone railed against fusion voting at a meeting of the state’s Public Campaign Financing Commission.Fusion is a voting…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not appoint an interim Suffolk County District Attorney to finish former D.A. Tom Spota’s term through the end of the…
-
Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and one of his top aides were indicted in federal court on Wednesday for allegedly trying to cover up former…
-
The list of potential candidates to succeed Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota is growing.Almost as soon as Spota announced late Friday that he…
-
Suffolk County lawmakers want District Attorney Thomas Spota to appear before the legislature next week to address allegations against his…
-
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Thursday that longtime District Attorney Tom Spota has created a culture of corruption.“The culture of…