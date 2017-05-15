Candidates Line Up To Replace Suffolk County District Attorney

The list of potential candidates to succeed Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota is growing.

Almost as soon as Spota announced late Friday that he would not seek a fifth term as D.A., Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini threw his hat into the ring as a Democrat, and named former assistant U.S. Attorney David Kelley as his campaign chairman.

Other Democrats reportedly interested include David Calone, William Wexler, Tad Scharfenberg, James Chalifoux, Maureen McCormick and Laura Ahern.

In his three re-elections, Spota received the Democratic, Republican, Conservative, and Independence Party nominations.

Ray Perini, who lost a Republican primary to Spota in 2013, has announced his interest. Newsday reports William Ferris, Robert Biancavilla, John Halverson, Edward Friedland, Andrew Crecca, and Patrick O’Connell are possible Republican candidates.