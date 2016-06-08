As Pressure Mounts, LI Legislators Want Answers From Spota

Suffolk County lawmakers want District Attorney Thomas Spota to appear before the legislature next week to address allegations against his office.

Legislator Kate Browning (WF-3) is chair of the Suffolk County Public Safety Committee. She says Spota’s possible failure to prosecute possible criminal activity and the release of six suspected gang members last week who were arrested on felony charges is alarming.

"When you find out that there are people who are selling drugs to teenagers in high schools and never been prosecuted, that is a serious allegation but also a serious situation for Suffolk County residents, especially with the serious drug problem we have going on today."

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone called for the district attorney’s resignation last month. Legislator William Lindsay, III (D-8) says that Spota has reached out to him and other legislators to deny any wrongdoing.

“The district attorney did reach out to me and assured me that none of the allegations are true and said that he would like an opportunity to answer any questions that the legislators have.”

Spota says that he has no reason to step down and that Bellone’s comments were based on a vendetta—because Spota says he has prosecuted allies of Bellone in the past.

He has not confirmed whether he will attend next week’s committee meeting, to be held on June 16.