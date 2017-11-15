Suffolk Chief Assistant DA To Replace Spota

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not appoint an interim Suffolk County District Attorney to finish former D.A. Tom Spota’s term through the end of the year.

A spokesperson for Cuomo says the Governor will allow Chief Assistant District Attorney Emily Constant to run the office until Suffolk Police Commissioner Tim Sini takes over on January 1.

Spota resigned effective last Friday after being indicted on federal obstruction of justice charges.

After he was elected last week, Sini said he would speak to Cuomo about taking over the job early.