© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Suffolk Chief Assistant DA To Replace Spota

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published November 15, 2017 at 10:55 AM EST
Former Suffolk County District Attorney Tom Spota
Frank Eltman
/
AP
Former Suffolk County District Attorny Tom Spota

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not appoint an interim Suffolk County District Attorney to finish former D.A. Tom Spota’s term through the end of the year.

A spokesperson for Cuomo says the Governor will allow Chief Assistant District Attorney Emily Constant to run the office until Suffolk Police Commissioner Tim Sini takes over on January 1.

Spota resigned effective last Friday after being indicted on federal obstruction of justice charges.

After he was elected last week, Sini said he would speak to Cuomo about taking over the job early. 

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandGovernor Andrew CuomoTom SpotaEmiliy Cosntant
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan