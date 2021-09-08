© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Convicted Long Island Former DA, Aide Ask For Delay In Prison Time

WSHU | By John Kane
Published September 8, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT
Former Suffolk County District Attorney Tom Spota
Ed Betz
/
AP
Former Suffolk County District Attorney Tom Spota

Ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and the former head of his anti-corruption unit asked a judge to postpone their terms in prison during November and December.

Spota and his aide, Christopher McPartland, were sentenced to five years in prison last month for their role in the cover-up of a prisoner’s assault.

They asked to stay out on bail while they appeal convictions that include conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Attorneys for the former prosecutors claimed they will raise “serious legal questions” in their appeal. They said the men are not flight risks.

John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
