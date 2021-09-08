Convicted Long Island Former DA, Aide Ask For Delay In Prison Time

Ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and the former head of his anti-corruption unit asked a judge to postpone their terms in prison during November and December.

Spota and his aide, Christopher McPartland, were sentenced to five years in prison last month for their role in the cover-up of a prisoner’s assault.

They asked to stay out on bail while they appeal convictions that include conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Attorneys for the former prosecutors claimed they will raise “serious legal questions” in their appeal. They said the men are not flight risks.