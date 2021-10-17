-
The Islamic Center of Long Island has expressed a mixture of sadness and fear in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in New Zealand on Friday. The…
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says the President’s call for unity in response to the crude pipe bombs sent to several Democrats is a nice…
The families of some victims who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks are calling on Congress to declassify documents that detail what happened that day and…
Today marks the 25th anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.The bombing in the underground garage of the North Tower of the World Trade Center…
The Port Authority Bus Terminal remains closed and New York City Police continue to investigate after Monday morning's would-be suicide bombing in a…
Suffolk County law enforcement will receive nearly $500,000 in state grants for ballistic body armor, helmets and patrol rifles.The New York State…
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wants the Federal Communications Commission to upgrade the Wireless Emergency Alert system after the Chelsea…
U.S. Representative Jim Himes, D-CT4, is encouraging people in the tri-state area to go about their normal business despite the bomb explosions in New…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., wants President Obama to sign into law legislation that would allow U.S. citizens to sue countries for…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., says he wants to help a West Hartford family get money from the Iranian government.In 2000, a U.S. judge awarded…