Suffolk County To Upgrade Police Arsenal

Suffolk County law enforcement will receive nearly $500,000 in state grants for ballistic body armor, helmets and patrol rifles.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services will give 15 Suffolk County law enforcement agencies money to buy equipment that could help in active shooter incidents or terrorist attacks.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini says the officers need the equipment now.

“We are increasing our firepower on the street so we can decrease our response time with appropriate firepower. God forbid we have an active shooter scenario or a terrorist attack. The Suffolk County Police Department, as well as my partners on the East End, are not going to be outgunned by criminals.”

Sini added, “There is no specific threat to Suffolk County regarding terrorism. We are though in a heightened state simply because of what’s happening throughout the world.”

The equipment will be assigned to patrol cars, not individual officers. Some agencies have already received the equipment, and the rest will be disbursed throughout the fall.