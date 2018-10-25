Sen. Murphy Reacts To Trump's Statements On Pipe Bombs

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says the President’s call for unity in response to the crude pipe bombs sent to several Democrats is a nice sentiment.

“The President is going around the country attacking Democrats mercilessly, trying to divide us from each other, trying to make Americans fear each other. I appreciate the fact that he’s all of a sudden converted to the value of unity, but he is the most divisive president in my political lifetime. And he can’t reverse that.”

On Wednesday, suspicious packages were discovered across the country. One sent to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo turned out to be a flash drive.

Suspected pipe bombs were found en route to the Clintons’ home in suburban New York and the Obama home in Washington, D.C.

Others were found at the CNN New York headquarters where former CIA Director John Brennan works as a commentator, and at Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s office in Florida.