Schumer Calls For Upgrades To Emergency Alert System

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wants the Federal Communications Commission to upgrade the Wireless Emergency Alert system after the Chelsea bombing.

The message that was sent after the bombing only had the suspect’s name, age and gender and provided no picture. Schumer says that the alert system is stuck in the 1990s.

He the new alerts to go up to 360 characters and include photos, phone numbers and URLs.

The current alert system cannot transmit photos, but the FCC is considering expanding the message length and embedding links.