Blumenthal, Victims' Families Ask Congress To Declassify 9/11 Report

The families of some victims who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks are calling on Congress to declassify documents that detail what happened that day and who was behind it, and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut is helping them.

Brett Eagleson’s father died at the World Trade Center. Eagleson lives in Middletown, Connecticut, and he’s a plaintiff on a lawsuit that seeks damages from Saudi Arabia for supporting 9/11 terrorists. He says the suit can’t move forward because the report that his lawyers subpoenaed from intelligence agencies is so censored.

“It’s just all blacked out. Literally. We could show you examples of 29 pages, 19 pages where it starts talking about who funded logistical support, and there’s literally 100 percent redacted. Congress voted overwhelmingly, 97 to 1, to allow the families to have a fair trial. But that’s not happening, because we can’t have a fair trial if all the information we need for the trial is being blocked.”

Congress passed the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act in 2016, which allows the families to sue a country suspected of supporting terrorism.

Blumenthal is introducing a resolution that would urge the President to de-classify the documents. Blumenthal, a Democrat, says that the bill has bipartisan support. An identical resolution has been introduced in the House by a Republican congressman.