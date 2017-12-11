© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Port Authority Remains Closed, Investigation Continues After Subway Explosion

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published December 11, 2017 at 10:01 AM EST
portauthority_apandreskudacki_171212.jpg
Andres Kudacki
/
AP
A police officer stands guard in front of the Port Authority Bus Terminal as law enforcement respond to an explosion near Times Square on Monday.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal remains closed and New York City Police continue to investigate after Monday morning's would-be suicide bombing in a subway passage underneath the terminal.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “This was an attempted terrorist attack. Thank God the perpetrator did not achieve his ultimate goal.”

Christina Bethea was at the the end of the passage that connects the 7th and 8th Avenue subways when Akayed Ullah detonated what New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called a "low level" device.

“I saw smoke and I got the hell out of there. I ain’t see no one, I ain’t look for no one I know, I said  Christina, this is not the place to be right now. Whatever happened you will see it on the news.”

Ullah has been seriously burned. Three other people, including police who responded, suffered minor injuries.

The NYPD and FBI will investigate how the pipe bomb, attached to Akayed Ullah, was made.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew YorkTerrorismPort Authority
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan