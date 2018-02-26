25 Years Ago Today: The 1993 World Trade Center Bombing

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

The bombing in the underground garage of the North Tower of the World Trade Center killed six people and wounded over one thousand.

There will be a memorial service this afternoon at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

The safety and evacuation measures that were put into place after the bombing are credited with saving lives during the evacuation of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Six people were convicted in connection with the bombing.