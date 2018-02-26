© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

25 Years Ago Today: The 1993 World Trade Center Bombing

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published February 26, 2018 at 10:08 AM EST
wtcbombing_apricharddrew_180226.jpg
Richard Drew
/
AP
Police and firefighters inspect the bomb crater inside an underground parking garage of New York's World Trade Center on February 27, 1993, the day after an explosion tore through it in 1993.

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

The bombing in the underground garage of the North Tower of the World Trade Center killed six people and wounded over one thousand.

There will be a memorial service this afternoon at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

The safety and evacuation measures that were put into place after the bombing are credited with saving lives during the evacuation of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Six people were convicted in connection with the bombing.

