Long Island News

Hochul asks New York's counties to devise plan to combat domestic terror

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published August 10, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
Kathy Hochul
Hans Pennink
/
Associated Press
New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters about legislation passed during a special legislative session, in the Red Room at the state Capitol.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced new guidance for counties in the state to have domestic terrorism prevention plans.

Hochul issued an executive order after a shooting killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket in May. The order requires local governments to come up with plans to confront domestic terrorism and racially-motivated violence.

During a counter-terrorism summit hosted by the state this week, Hochul announced $10 million will be available to each of the state’s counties, as well as New York City, to create threat assessment and management teams. Training for behavioral threat assessment will also be available.

The teams will be made up of law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials and other key community members. They will be tasked with identifying, assessing and mitigating the threat of targeted violence.

Violence motivated by bigotry is the biggest threat being faced in New York, according to state homeland security officials.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone