The former president of Purdue Pharma says he, his family and the company do not have any responsibility for the opioid crisis in the United States.…
“Last Week Tonight'' host John Oliver dedicated his Sunday show to Stamford-based Purdue Pharma and the company’s owner, the Sackler family. This comes…
On Wednesday, Connecticut’s Attorney General is testifying before a House Judiciary Subcommittee. William Tong wants to close a loophole that he said…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is vowing to stay in the fight against the owners of Stamford-based Purdue Pharma, despite the drugmaker…
Calling them “villains for the history books,” the attorneys general of New York, Massachusetts and Minnesota on Thursday announced a $4.5 billion…
Connecticut will get $7.5 million as its share of a $573 million multi-state opioid abuse settlement with McKinsey and Company.Attorney General William…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says he’s won’t allow Purdue Pharma to avoid paying billions of dollars in liability by filing for bankruptcy.“I…
New York State Attorney General Letitia James says she remains opposed to a tentative settlement between drug maker Purdue Pharma and municipalities that…
An offer from OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family to settle some 2,000 lawsuits over their contribution to the national opioid crisis is…
Two major New York City museums have announced they will no longer take money from the family behind Stamford-based Purdue Pharma.The Metropolitan Museum…