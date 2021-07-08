Connecticut AG To Continue Suit Against Purdue Pharma As Others Settle

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is vowing to stay in the fight against the owners of Stamford-based Purdue Pharma, despite the drugmaker reaching a settlement with 15 other states.

New York, Massachusetts and Minnesota announced Thursday a proposed $4.5 billion settlement over the drug company’s role in the opioid epidemic.

But Tong says for him — it’s still not enough.

“At the end of the day, my job is to protect the people of our state and deliver as much justice as I can to the victims and this plan doesn’t do it. And that’s why I’m a no,” Tong said.

Purdue wants to settle thousands of lawsuits based on its marketing of the highly addictive opioid OxyContin.

The Sackler Family that owns the company also agreed to relinquish their ownership stake. Now, just D.C. and nine states remain opposed.