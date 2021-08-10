John Oliver Undercuts Sackler Website Trying To Distance Purdue Pharma From Opioid Crisis

“Last Week Tonight'' host John Oliver dedicated his Sunday show to Stamford-based Purdue Pharma and the company’s owner, the Sackler family. This comes after the Sacklers launched a website to detach the family name from the opioid crisis.

The Sackler’s website, judgeforyourselves.info, lists frequent errors in the media. Oliver bought the same domain name but with a dot-com to drive more people to visit his website instead.

Oliver’s site lists three of his episodes explaining the opioid crisis and documents relating to the Sackler family.

Oliver said the Sacklers’ website is self-service nonsense and it brings him comfort that his website might irritate the Sacklers.

Purdue Pharma is the maker of Oxycontin.