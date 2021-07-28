Tong To Testify In D.C. In Opposition To Sackler Bankruptcy Loophole

On Wednesday, Connecticut’s Attorney General is testifying before a House Judiciary Subcommittee. William Tong wants to close a loophole that he said Stamford-based Purdue Pharma is using to avoid accountability.

Tong said the loophole is meant to shield the Sackler family — the founders and former owners of the pharmaceutical company that makes the painkiller Oxycontin. Critics say the family is partially responsible for the U.S. opioid crisis.

In March, the company filed a bankruptcy plan in which the family would pay more than $4 billion over nine years to settle claims against them. But the plan would also protect the Sacklers from criminal charges.

Tong is one of 24 attorneys general who have objected to the plan, saying it allows the Sacklers to evade full responsibility for their actions.