New Haven students did worse on their state assessments last spring. Most of those third-through-eighth graders learned from home during the…
A lawsuit filed by a Yale University student asking for partial reimbursement for online classes has been dismissed.U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall…
Remote learning, in-class sessions, student pods, hybrids. Last year students in our region were faced with a spectrum of options to continue their…
Shelton High School in Connecticut will not allow distance learners to both its junior and senior proms at the end of May.The school had to limit…
Connecticut public education is to get $1.1 billion from the federal rescue package. Governor Ned Lamont said he wants to use “a fair amount” of the money…
Hybrid learning is better at preparing Connecticut students to move on to the next grade than remote learning — that’s according to a report from a…
Schools districts across Connecticut will have to figure out ways to navigate around a spike in coronavirus cases in the state to avoid significant…
New Haven, Connecticut is returning to a phase 2 Coronavirus opening plan. That means lower capacity for businesses and indoor dining. The city also…
A Long Island high school student was arrested Thursday for trespassing on his school’s campus.Maverick Stow started going to school this week to protest…