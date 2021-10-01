© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

In New Haven, in-person students scored better on state tests

WSHU | By Natalie Discenza
Published October 1, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT
student-5520411_1920.jpg
Image by Alexandra Koch from Pixabay
/

New Haven students did worse on their state assessments last spring. Most of those third-through-eighth graders learned from home during the pandemic.

Overall participation for over 7,000 city students who participated in remote learning last year scored below 75%. That’s according to data obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media.

That compares to a 95% participation rate for over 1,500 students who participated in the district’s in-person hybrid model, once it became available.

Students who learned fully, or mostly, in person throughout the 2020-21 school year had better outcomes than those who learned in hybrid or remote learning models, according to test results.

Tags

Connecticut NewsNew HavenConnecticutSTATE TEST RESULTSRemote LearningNatalie Discenza
Natalie Discenza
Natalie Discenza is a Sacred Heart News Fellow at WSHU. She is a native of Syracuse, New York.
See stories by Natalie Discenza