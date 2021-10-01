In New Haven, in-person students scored better on state tests

New Haven students did worse on their state assessments last spring. Most of those third-through-eighth graders learned from home during the pandemic.

Overall participation for over 7,000 city students who participated in remote learning last year scored below 75%. That’s according to data obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media.

That compares to a 95% participation rate for over 1,500 students who participated in the district’s in-person hybrid model, once it became available.

Students who learned fully, or mostly, in person throughout the 2020-21 school year had better outcomes than those who learned in hybrid or remote learning models, according to test results.