New Haven schools are monitoring the attention of students using online classrooms

Schools in the city of New Haven have adopted a new surveillance program aimed to keep students focused in the classroom.

The program GoGuardian allows teachers to monitor what students are doing on their computers while they are logged in to their Google Classroom accounts.

For example, if a teacher finds that a student is searching the web or a social media site that is not related to the class curriculum, they can let the student know to close out of the site and return to work.

The city Board of Alders will consider a three-year contract with the software company, which runs through June 2024.

The nearly $212,000 contract will be up for a vote at the next board meeting set for Tuesday at 7 p.m.