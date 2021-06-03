© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

The Full Story: Learning During A Pandemic: The Impact Of COVID-19 On Education

WSHU
Published June 3, 2021
Remote learning, in-class sessions, student pods, hybrids. Last year students in our region were faced with a spectrum of options to continue their studies during the pandemic. So how did the students, and the educational system for that matter, survive COVID-19? Today on The Full Story, we speak with educators in Connecticut and New York about how schools and students managed the last school year. We’ll also find out if school districts have what they need to help students stay on track to complete their schoolwork and advance to the next level.

A conversation with guests:

