The Connecticut Senate debated late into Wednesday night a bill to update the state’s redemption system for recycled bottles and cans, then passed it 33…
Some New York lawmakers have proposed new legislation that would shift the cost of recycling away from municipalities to the producers of packaging and…
Connecticut lawmakers in the state’s environment committee have advanced a bill that changes the current bottle return system. The legislation would…
Lawmakers on a Connecticut environment committee will look to reduce the state’s waste system by updating a 40-year-old bottle redemption program.Ten…
A bill proposed in New York would shift recycling costs from local governments to packaging producers.State Senator Todd Kaminsky and Assemblyman Steve…
Connecticut’s Materials Innovations and Recycling Authority (MIRA) has been accused of violating the state’s freedom of information law. The agency…
A new task force in Suffolk County will begin to look at ways to regionalize recycling practices across communities. Kara Hahn is deputy presiding officer…
The Arc Eastern Connecticut is calling for a change to the state’s 1978 Bottle Bill to help save its Woodstock redemption center.The nonprofit, which…
A key committee in the Connecticut General Assembly has approved a bill that would raise the deposit fee for recyclable bottles from five to ten cents.The…
Long Island municipalities violated a state law when they stopped recycling glass before submitting a market analysis that looked at the full costs of the…