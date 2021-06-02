© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Senate Poised To Increase Bottle Deposit To 10 Cents

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 2, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT
bottles_Olenkapexels_190502.jpg
Olenka from Pexels
/

The Connecticut Senate debated late into Wednesday night a bill to update the state’s redemption system for recycled bottles and cans, then passed it 33 to 1.

The bill doubles the amount residents get for bottle deposits — from five cents to 10 cents. Lou Burch is with the Citizen’s Campaign for the Environment. He said the program made a huge difference when it went into effect in the ’80s. But it hasn’t kept up with inflation.

“And as a result, our redemption rate has fallen, one of the lowest performing bottle bills in the country, and litter from discarded beverage containers has become a problem again. We see lots of juices, teas, sports drinks littering our streets and our open spaces,” Burch said.

Advocates said the bill would increase access to bottle and can recycling options, and save towns millions on litter removal and recycling.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutRecyclingDavis DunavinBottle Bill
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
