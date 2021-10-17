-
On eastern Long Island, Southampton Village board members decided to block the sale of cannabis within its borders.New York state lawmakers voted to…
Connecticut Democrats close to a deal with the governor to legalize the adult use of recreational pot. A rally to preserve Shinnecock Indian lands, travel…
With two weeks left in their legislative session, Connecticut Democrats say they are close to a deal with Governor Ned Lamont on a bill that would…
Smoking marijuana in public spaces including parks is now illegal in Nassau County.County legislators have voted unanimously to ban the use of marijuana…
Local governments in New York have until the end of the year to decide if they will opt out of the legal sale of recreational marijuana. Any regional ban…
New York and Connecticut rank among the worst in the country for COVID-19 infections. New York legalizes recreational marijuana for adults, Biden’s plans…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says he is still pushing for the legalization of adult recreational marijuana use. He says he’d like lawmakers to take up…
Members of two legislative committees in Connecticut heard testimony from supporters and opponents of the legalization of recreational marijuana on…
Legalizing recreational marijuana may be out of New York’s budget proposal and some say it’s Long Island’s fault. In Connecticut, sports betting, new…
The chance to include the legalization of adult recreational marijuana in the state budget is fading, now that Governor Andrew Cuomo seems to be backing…