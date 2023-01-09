Cities and towns plan for Connecticut's first retail pot sales on Tuesday

Recreational marijuana sales begin on Tuesday in Connecticut. Officials say their cities are getting ready.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said it’s important to keep marijuana away from kids.

“We have already seen probably three to four incidents in the last year or so, in our New Haven public schools, of students getting access to cannabis — bringing it to school, sharing it with multiple friends and people getting really sick and being transported to the hospital," Elicker said. "That is dangerous. It is a tax on our public resources as well.”

The state Department of Consumer Protection has approved nine cannabis retailers in Connecticut, including Affinity Health and Wellness in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness of Connecticut in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington, Stamford and Willimantic, The Botanist in Danbury and Montville, and Willow Brook Wellness in Meriden.

Many dispensaries have said they expect long lines and will have limited menus for opening day.

New Haven’s police chief said they will have extra officers in the area around the retailer Tuesday.

In Bridgeport, the city's zoning commission will take up a proposal to limit further where retail cannabis could be sold.

Currently, cannabis retailers are zoned similar to establishments that sell alcohol or provide vehicle service or sales.

Besides schools, the new proposal would keep establishments at least 750 feet from parks, playgrounds, libraries, and any type of drug or alcohol treatment center.