Connecticut’s first adult-use cannabis sales will begin on Jan. 10

The legal sale of adult-use recreational marijuana begins in Connecticut on Jan. 10 according to the state’s Department of Consumer Protection.

Sales will begin at nine retailers that have already been approved by the state for medical marijuana sales, said Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull.

“This is just a start,” Seagull said. “More retailers will be opening up over time as they build out their businesses and get approval from us.”

Nearly 100 marijuana businesses are in the licensing pipeline and they are likely to be approved during the year in 2023.

Seagull said some are cultivators from disproportionately impacted areas, equity joint ventures, and others are participating in the social equity lottery.

Initial sales of recreational pot for adults 21 and older will be limited to a fourth of an ounce per transaction and transaction limits would be reviewed over time, according to the DCP. Patients in the medical marijuana program may purchase up to five ounces per month

The nine approved hybrid retailers are in New Haven, Branford, Torrington, and Newington. Others are in Stamford, Willimantic, Danbury, Montville, and Meriden.