Connecticut's first week of retail marijuana rakes in over $2 million

A week after its first recreational sales of marijuana, Connecticut has recorded just over $2 million in gross sales.

Nine medical marijuana hybrid dispensaries in the state started making sales on January 10.

Data from the state Department of Consumer Protection shows just under 46,000 units of cannabis or cannabis products were sold. The average price per item was just over $44.

The department is also the regulatory agency for the adult-use cannabis industry, including approving more stores to open later in the year. At least half of licenses are set for social equity applicants who come from communities with high drug conviction rates.

The data does not include taxes collected at the point of sale. However, adult-use cannabis faces higher taxes in Connecticut compared to some other states.

Connecticut imposes a 6.5% sales tax on cannabis, plus 3% tax going to the local town or municipality where the dispensary is based.

Then, a third tax of between 10-15% goes to the state, based on the THC, the psychedelic chemical that gets users high, of the products sold. Massachusetts caps this excise state tax at 10.75%