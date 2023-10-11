© 2023 WSHU
Connecticut legal pot sales top $25 million in September

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published October 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT
People waiting in line to buy adult use cannabis.
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU
People waiting in line to buy adult-use cannabis.

Connecticut cannabis sales topped more than $25 million in September and recreational sales hit $14 million, according to the state official tracking system.

The legal sale of adult-use recreational pot, which began in January, surpassed the sale of medical use marijuana in September, the state Department of Consumer Protection reported on Tuesday.

Medical marijuana patients purchased about 284,000 products, while adult recreational users purchased 370,000 products.

More than half of the sales were usable cannabis, or flower, while vapes made up a third of the sales. And edible products represented 11%.

The data was collected through the state’s cannabis Seed-to-Sale Tracking System.

