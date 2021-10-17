Public Transportation

-
The Long Island Railroad has added 68 trains to its schedule this week to allow for more options and space for riders.This comes after the railroad had…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he has a program to help keep state residents healthy and improve the environment. He said: take the bus.“I’d like to…
MTA commuters pleaded with officials against a fare and toll increase during a virtual public hearing this week. They said this is not the time to hike up…
The MTA says the new positive train control system is operational on 98% of Long Island Rail Road, six weeks ahead of deadline. The Federal Railroad…
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says President-elect Joe Biden’s administration should include more money for pedestrian and bicycle lanes in its…
Connecticut’s first battery-powered electric buses are going into service in the state’s largest city. Two battery-powered electric buses are entering…
The Metropolitan Transportation Agency plans to borrow nearly $3 billion to cope with the loss of revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.The agency says it…
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Saturday night’s crash and derailment between two trains on the Long Island Rail Road’s Main…
The eight Suffolk County bus lines scheduled to end Monday because of budget cuts have been extended for another week.County Legislator Duwayne Gregory…
Bar cars are returning to commuter trains running between Manhattan and Connecticut after a two-year hiatus, restoring a tradition dating back some 50…