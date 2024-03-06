Hochul deploys National Guard, police to check bags on NYC subways

The National Guard will conduct bag checks in New York City subways. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the move as part of a five-point plan to curb crime on public transit.

One thousand New York State Police, MTA police and National Guard troops will be deployed to check passengers’ bags for weapons, Hochul said.

This comes after a subway conductor had his throat slashed in Brooklyn last week, as well as a handful of recent incidents where riders were pushed onto tracks.

Plans also include making it easier for police to flag repeat offenders, installing more surveillance cameras, and increasing funding for mental health services.

Hochul has also proposed an amendment to the state constitution that would ban anyone from the subway or bus system who’s been convicted of a violent crime while on public transit.