Hochul deploys National Guard, police to check bags on NYC subways

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 6, 2024 at 2:40 PM EST
Governor Kathy Hochul announces a five-point plan to utilize state resources to protect New Yorkers on the subways.
Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
/
Flickr
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber on LIRR.

The National Guard will conduct bag checks in New York City subways. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the move as part of a five-point plan to curb crime on public transit.

One thousand New York State Police, MTA police and National Guard troops will be deployed to check passengers’ bags for weapons, Hochul said.

This comes after a subway conductor had his throat slashed in Brooklyn last week, as well as a handful of recent incidents where riders were pushed onto tracks.

Plans also include making it easier for police to flag repeat offenders, installing more surveillance cameras, and increasing funding for mental health services.

Hochul has also proposed an amendment to the state constitution that would ban anyone from the subway or bus system who’s been convicted of a violent crime while on public transit.
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
