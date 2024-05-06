CT moves closer to transit-oriented development incentives

Under a bill that cleared the Connecticut House of Representatives, towns that allow more apartments near mass transit would get priority on state infrastructure funds.

State Representative Eleni Kavros-Degraw is the co-chair of the Planning and Development Committee.

“We have some housing challenges in Connecticut," she said. "And this is a bill that seeks to give and empower towns to have the option of transit-oriented districts.”

Advocates say transit-oriented development is the key to solving the state’s affordable housing crisis. And they say it’d cut down on car travel and encourage public transportation.

Opponents say it would create more sprawl in the form of unsightly housing developments and ruin the local character of Connecticut towns.

The bill now goes to the Senate.