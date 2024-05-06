© 2024 WSHU
CT moves closer to transit-oriented development incentives

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 6, 2024 at 1:03 PM EDT
The Alto opened in 2021. It advertises luxury apartments located right next to the Fairfield Metro.
The Alto opened in 2021. It advertises luxury apartments located right next to the Fairfield Metro.

Under a bill that cleared the Connecticut House of Representatives, towns that allow more apartments near mass transit would get priority on state infrastructure funds.

State Representative Eleni Kavros-Degraw is the co-chair of the Planning and Development Committee.

“We have some housing challenges in Connecticut," she said. "And this is a bill that seeks to give and empower towns to have the option of transit-oriented districts.”

Advocates say transit-oriented development is the key to solving the state’s affordable housing crisis. And they say it’d cut down on car travel and encourage public transportation.

Opponents say it would create more sprawl in the form of unsightly housing developments and ruin the local character of Connecticut towns.

The bill now goes to the Senate.
Connecticut News affordable housingPublic TransportationConnecticut House
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
