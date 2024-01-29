Lamont, MTA discuss future of Northeast Corridor with federal partners

Connecticut commuters will see faster service on the Metro-North and Amtrak lines, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

That's because of $6 billion in federal Bipartisan Infrastructure money the Biden Administration is spending over the next five years to straighten curves and replace old rail bridges in the state.

During a panel discussion, Lamont spoke with federal and state officials about the future of rail service in Connecticut and along the Northeast Corridor, in Stamford on Monday.

Lamont said the investment will improve rail speeds and dramatically boost Connecticut’s economy.

“I think over the next 10 years you are going to find that Bridgeport is as close to New York City as Stamford is, and what that means in terms of development around the state is enormous,” he said.

“We are now the second largest, fastest growing city in the state. We are the economic engine of the state. And our Stamford Transportation Center is a critical component of that economic growth," said Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons, indicating that the rail service improvements are already helping develop her city.