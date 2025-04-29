Wireless service upgrades coming to New Haven line for CT commuters

Connecticut announced the completion of a five-year plan to improve wireless cell service for commuters on the Metro-North New Haven line. The initiative is a public-private partnership with AT&T, which has invested more than $6 million in the project.

Gov. Ned Lamont visited the Stamford Transportation Center on Monday to discuss the service. Lamont said the expanded high-speed network makes the rail commute option more attractive to workers and employers.

“It’s not a waste of time, while you're in the car, you can do whatever you want. Stream, have some fun on the way there on the way back and on the way there study up and make sure you're sharp and ready to go,” Lamont said.

Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said the project began in 2021 after customer service received feedback. He said “enhanced wireless connectivity” was one of the most requested upgrades. Eucalitto said the improved service has now boosted ridership.

“If people can get access to emails, hop on a Zoom or stream one of the many streaming services while gliding past traffic, they’re going to choose the train over riding in their car,” Eucalitto said.

Around 29 small cell sites and five macro cell sites have been built along the route. The high-powered macro towers and compact small cell nodes are located at intervals along the corridor between New Haven and Connecticut’s western border. The company plans to add five more sites this year.

AT&T Atlantic Region President John Emra said AT&T engineers collaborated with state and private entities on the project. They built a framework that maximizes coverage and minimizes safety risks and disruptions to rail service.

“By partnering with telecommunications companies and allowing them to install their equipment on state properties, we can expand high-speed service to more areas and do so in a cost-effective manner,” Lamont said. “I appreciate AT&T for collaborating with us on this initiative.”